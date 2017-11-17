Give To The Max Day Sets New Record of $20.6 Million

Thursday, the 9th annual Give to the Max Day lived up to its title, raising a record–breaking $20.6 million for 5,400 Minnesota nonprofits and schools.



The new record surpassed last year's record–breaking day, which brought in $20.1 million.

Donations were made from all 87 counties across Minnesota, all 50 U.S. states and nearly 50 countries around the world.

One organization that struggled this year with sustaining donations and participants was LEEP, which provides recreation opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

They set a goal to raise $5,000 on Give to the Max Day and ended up surpassing that mark by $245.



LEEP Director Mandy Hunecke said "Covering at least half of whatever the program costs might be. So, it just helps keep those costs low for our participants and ensures that they are able to participate in whatever they're interested in."



Other local organizations received a high amount as well, for YWCA raised $2,900 and Habitat for Humanity brought in $1,000.

