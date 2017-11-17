Thanksgiving Shopping In Full Swing

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and grocery stores are prepared for the high amount of traffic coming their way.



Plenty of food is already finding its way into shopping carts as families prepare for their Thanksgiving meals.

Stores around the area are ready for customers to empty the shelves, and some have great deals to offer.



Store director Jeff Thompson said "Plenty of staff on hand to make the lines go quickly, nobody has to wait, we're here to take care of everybody. Probably, the best deal we have going on right now is the buy a ham, get a turkey free and that's been going on for a few years for Thanksgiving."

Holiday shopping can be a challenge as everybody has their own preferences and tastes.

Yet, allowing for everybody to be in charge of certain foods and dishes can help with the process.



Customer Eric Iverson said "Keep a plan when you go into it, just break it up. I mean not one person has to be responsible for everything. There's four people, I already know there's going to be four separate sections, everyone's going to take a little task and you're going to do it. Everybody has a good time."

Thompson adds that customers should try to grab as much as they can before Thursday, for Wednesday tends to be the most crowded time at the store.

- KEYC 12