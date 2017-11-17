Local Man Drives Through Car Wash Garage Door

Mankato Police are investigating an accident that ended with a vehicle striking a home yesterday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on South Front Street.

Charles Heaberlin, a 92-year-old of Mankato, entered Champlin's Auto Wash for a cleaning when he accidentally accelerated, damaging the garage doors.

Champlin's Auto Wash owner Doug Jurgens said he is happy that the damages were not as bad.

"He must have hit the gas pedal and went barreling through the car wash and busted out the front door and ended up across the street running into a house over there. That's what stopped him," said Jurgens.

Heaberlin was transported to the local hospital with non–life threatening injuries.

Damage estimates are still being determined. The cause is under investigation.