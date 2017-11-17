MSU Prof: Sexual Misconduct Wave Could Mean More Women in Office

Sexual assault and harassment accusations against political figures have been on the rise.

MSU Political Science professor Kevin Parsneau said these events may bring up new questions for potential candidates and voters.

"Does it matter how long ago it was? If it's a one–time deal or of it's something that seems habitual with multiple accusers?"

Parsneau said these things are what society is going to have to think of which will affect the thinking of possible candidates.

North Mankato City Council member Diane Norland said she is disgusted with news of women being harassed and hopes to see more women in office.

"As elected people man or women. I think we have to be thinking in terms of professional and respectful behavior to everyone whether we agree or disagree," said Norland.

Parsneau said social media and this generation has helped empower accusers to speak out.

"They have access to an alternative way to get their story out and an alternative way to get support from other women that just didn't exist years ago," said Parsneau.

Parsneau said future political positions may be held by more women and younger people.