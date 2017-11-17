Will Quinoa Stuffed Peppers Win The Super Snack Challenge?

The Super Snack Challenge is a contest put on by the Minnesota Super Bowl Host committee to get young people thinking about healthy eating.

And one of our area teens, is a finalist.



In a partnership with Newman's Own, the Minnesota Super Bowl committee is looking to the youth for snack ideas



"They wanted a healthy snack that was easy enough for kids to make," Ally Grabianowski said.

So Ally went with stuffed peppers. That's the easy part.

And the healthy component:

"I mean, the quinoa just tastes like rice. I think it has a little more flavor and a little healthier than rice."

Recipe for Quinoa Stuffed Peppers:

4 peppers, halved.

1 cup quinoa, cooked.

1 can black beans.

1 can corn

1 ½ tsp. seasoning (Mrs. Dash)

1 tsp. paprika

4 T olive oil

Mix

Place mixture in pepper halves, sprinkle with cheese.

Cook in oven at 350 degrees, 10-12 minutes.

As a finalist Ally will travel to the Twin Cities and actually prepare her Super Snack for the Super Bowl Committee.

If they like it best among the competitors she could win big.

"They will pick three winners, and the number one winner gets $25,000 to the local charity of their choice.

Best of luck, Ally, in the Super Snack Challenge.

-- KEYC News 12.