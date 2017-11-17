Students Decorate Float For Fairmont's Glows Parade

Santa Claus came to town a little early this year in Fairmont.



On Friday, Mr. Claus arrived direct from the North Pole alongside Mrs. Claus to spread some holiday cheer to children and adults alike.



"You get to be with family and it's just a really happy time. No one's ever sad," Kambria, a student at St. Paul's Lutheran School said.



But it was with the help from Santa's elves that made the experience more magical.



"It's neat to see them all work together. I was over there for a little bit on Wednesday and everybody got to work right away and they were excited," St. Paul's Lutheran School Principal Brian Kube said.



Students from St. Paul's Lutheran School spent the past week building and decorating a float for Friday's Glows parade.



"We tried to make a theme like winter wonderland," Kambria said.



With lights, snowflakes and plenty of candy canes, the students helped transform the evening into a winter wonderland.



"We did some finishing touches today and we're going to put some hay bales on here and we're going to wrap things up and go ring in the holiday season," Kubes said.



On a day that celebrates the holidays and the community alike.