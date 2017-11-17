Angie Bastian Honored at Event at U.N.

Hundreds celebrated Women's Entrepreneurship Day at the United Nations in New York.



And one local woman was honored for her contributions to the world of business.



Friday afternoon, Angie Bastian, founder of Angie's Boomchickapop, received the Culinary Pioneer Award presented by the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization.

Angie's Boomchickapop began in 2001 when Bastian, and her husband Dan, started making popcorn in their Mankato garage.

Last month, Conagra Brands completed its acquisition of Angie's Artisan Treats for $250 million.

---KEYC News 12