DNR Picks Official State Christmas Tree

A 30–foot–tall white spruce will become the state's official Christmas tree.

The tree was cut down Friday in the General C.C. Andrews State Forest, near Willow River.

It will be set up at the governor's residence around 9 a.m., on Monday.

The tree will then be lit Monday, Nov. 27.

As is tradition, DNR staff and the Conservation Corps of Minnesota select and cut the tree on the Friday before Thanksgiving each year from one of 59 state forests.

