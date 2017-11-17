First Shave Since 2000 For Grow Mankato

Though the Maverick men had a hefty lead after the first two periods of tonight's game, fans stuck around to catch history in the 2nd intermission.



In partnership with Grow Mankato, Jay Reasner took center ice and kissed his beard goodbye.

Reasner hasn't been clean shaven since 2000.

That's right, he completely shaved his beard for the first time in 17-years, all to show support and raise awareness for men's cancers.

If you missed tonight's event, not to worry!

There's still a couple of events before Grow Mankato comes to a close.

On Monday, Mankato Brewery is hosting the 2017 Grow Mankato Ball ... and on Thursday, the 30th, head to Pub 500 for the Mustache Bash.

-- KEYC News 12