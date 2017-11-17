KEYC - Ron's Hardware In Waterville Catches Fire

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Waterville Elysian fire fighters respond to a fire at Ron's Hardware in downtown Waterville.
 
The call came in sometime after 8:30 this evening.

We're told there are apartments above the hardware store.

We have a reporter on scene who tells us the fire is now out.

Fire investigators are now looking into a cause.

