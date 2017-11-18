Y's Club To Begin Selling Trees On Tuesday

The Y's Club began unloading trees Saturday morning as they look to begin selling next week.



Volunteers and members of the club unloaded 600 trees made up of Blossom's, Frasier's, Scotch and White Pine.

They will begin selling on Tuesday at 5 p.m. located next to the McDonalds, on the corner of North Victory Drive and Madison Avenue.

Money raised will go toward the Y's Club, whose mission is to help support youth programming at the Mankato YMCA.

Although Thanksgiving hasn't even passed yet, these trees tend to go by fast.



Y's Club Vice President Molly Yunkers said "Been a long–standing tradition for the Y's Club to be selling Christmas trees and we've continued that. We've had a lot of loyal supporters who come out every year. There's a lot of options of where to buy your tree and we're lucky that we have 600 people that choose to buy them from us. Every year, we sell out sooner and sooner, so if you're interested in getting a tree, come out as early as you can for the best selection."



Hours:

Mondays-Fridays, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- KEYC 12