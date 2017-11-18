Y's Club To Begin Selling Trees On Tuesday

Winnebago police are urging people to come forward with information or evidence as they investigate a reported assault.
Officials say that the fire started just inside the front door.
DEVELOPING STORY
Jay Reasner has his beard shaved during the 2nd intermission at Friday night's MSU hockey game
Mavs play host to Midwestern State next Saturday in second round of NCAA tournament.
The State Patrol says 32–year–old Jessica Nicole Karasch was trying to make a U–turn when her car was struck by a semi tractor.
After closing its doors just over a month ago, the former Wal-Mart building in Blue Earth will soon have a new tenant.
Charles Heaberlin, a 92-year-old of Mankato, entered Champlin's Auto Wash for a cleaning when he accidentally accelerated, damaging the garage doors.
