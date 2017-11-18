Hardware Hank's Catches On Fire Friday Night

Just before 8:30 p.m. last night, the Waterville Fire Department was called to a business fire located on Main Street.



Within minutes, Waterville PD along with the Morristown Fire Department assisted Waterville firefighters on scene.

The fire began inside Hardware Hank's, a business that has stood in the middle of downtown for nearly four decades.



Officials say that the fire started right here, just inside the front door. Although the cause has yet to be determined, their quick response only being a block away, didn't allow for the blaze to cause any structural damage nor reach the second floor apartments.

Heat and smoke were the primary causes of the severe inventory and interior damage inside the store.

Residents were inside the upstairs apartments when the fire began, but a local businessman and friend of the owner rushed over and helped them out to safety. Red Cross has supplied them with clothes and shelter.



Hardware Hank's Owner Ron Haslip said "I'm so thankful they got here so fast and got it saved. A friend of mine ran down and got the people out from upstairs in the apartment so they were safe. So, now it's just a matter of recovering and getting my business that I've had for 38 years going again."

Haslip adds that after the insurance company investigates the damaged inventory, he'll look to restock and repair.

Furthermore, because the hardware store is comprised of two buildings and joined by a doorway, he can block that doorway off and utilize one half to speed up the recovery process.



Waterville Fire Chief Chris Meskan said "Hopefully people will come out and hopefully support Ron. He's been in the community for many years and he's going to need a little support during all this. So, hopefully the community will come forward which I know they will."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time when Hardware Hank's will reopen.

- KEYC 12