Arrow Ace Hardware Holds Final Lefse Demo for the Year

Arrow Ace Hardware on South Minnesota Avenue held a Lefse demonstration today in their Fire It Up Grill Showroom.

Lefse is a traditional soft Norwegian flatbread.The holiday treat is made with potatoes, flour, butter, and milk or cream. It is then cooked on a large, flat griddle.

Marketing and Advertising Manager Mike Schwertfeger said with ten different stores across the state they travel around doing a couple of demonstrations a year.

"Well people really enjoy just coming and celebrating the tradition of making Lefse even if they're experts," said Schwertfeger.

This was the last demonstration of the holiday treat, for this year. Schwertfeger said Lefse is a huge part of the Neiman family, who own Arrow Ace Hardware.