MSU Wins Thriller In OT To Kick Off NCAA Tournament

Rabbits win 21-13.
Mavs play host to Midwestern State next Saturday in second round of NCAA tournament.
The Mankato West girl's swim team was well represented in this year's Class A state swimming tournament with two relays making the field.
The Mankato West girls swimming and diving program has a longstanding tradition of sending athletes to the state tournament. This year is no different with five slated to compete at the U of M.
Kopet is one of eleven finalist from across the state.
After a disappointing 8–3 campaign in 2016, the MSU football team rebounded this season with a perfect 11–0 record and conference championship this season.
