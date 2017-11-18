KEYC - MSU Wins Thriller In OT To Kick Off NCAA Tournament

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MSU football team kicked off the NCAA tournament with an instant classic, in a rematch of 2014's national championship game against CSU-Pueblo Saturday.

Mavs win 16-13 in overtime.

MSU will host Midwestern State next Saturday in the second round of the tournament.

We'll have more from the Mavs this week on KEYC News 12.

