KEYC - Wabasso Heads to First State Title Game

Wabasso Heads to First State Title Game

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Wabasso football team played Ada-Borup/Norman County West in the state Class A semifinals.

Rabbits win 21-13, advancing to the Class A title game next Saturday at 10 a.m. against Minneota at US Bank Stadium.

--KEYC News 12