Climbers Reach for the Top at MSU Rock Climbing Competition

Indoor climbers showed off their best moves at Minnesota State University's sixth annual Kato Krusher Indoor Rock Climbing competition at the Myers Field House.

Campus Recreation Program Coordinator Ben Nelson said the competition brings communities from Rochester to Iowa.

"There's different schools from the universities of Minnesota that will come down to compete with us as well so it's a cool opportunity to get a bunch of different climbing communities that don't normally get a chance to climb together and compete to do so," said Nelson.



Former MSU student Jacob Tiegs participated in one of the divisions while supporting his little sister Ellie Tiegs. Jacob said to use your legs and be calm when preparing to climb.



"It's not necessarily like a strong arm sport but yeah definitely just staying relaxed and staying calm helps a lot with climbing it's something that you get used to as you climb," said Jacob.

Ellie was in a positive mindset for her first competition.



"I wasn't really nervous or anything because I didn't really know what to expect and it's a pretty relaxed environment."



Adventure Education Program's Graduate Assistants Valerie Stocking and Bill Landis said there was a lot of work in the pre-production phase.



"Over the last few days we took every hold off of that wall. We washed all of the holds and then we gave them back to our volunteer route setters who put in a lot of work to get this wall ready for the competition," said Landis.



Parents and friends of participants gathered to cheer them on as they headed to complete their routes.



"Everyone seems pretty excited about everyone else's climbing so it's fun just to celebrate each other's accomplishments," said Stocking.



MSU is one of several schools in the state with an indoor rock climbing facility. The wall is available to both students and the public.