Kiwanis Holiday Lights Ready for Opening Parade

The Kiwanis Holiday lights had their final day of set-up today.

Volunteer Coordinator Matt Norland said they will be ready to "Rock and Roll," come this Friday.

"There's new attractions and displays, more lights, more fun, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here this year and of course opening night parade."

Norland said the set-up team encourages anyone to come for the opening night parade because of the extra excitement from witnessing the lights turn on for the first time.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights will have their opening ceremony and parade on November 24.