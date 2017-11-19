Mankato Curling Club and Olympic Medalist Teach Youth Over Weekend

Over the weekend, the Mankato Curling Club provided kids with an opportunity to learn the sport as well as meet a special guest.



40 lb rocks moved up and down the ice as children were taught how to curl.

Sunday concluded a three day event in which members of the Mankato Curling Club informed boys and girls the proper technique of how to play.

The brooms were out, warming the ice in front of the rock to help allow it to reach the bullseye, but kids were also educated on an important component of the game most might not think about.



A lot of people associate curling with the sweeping, but perhaps the most important part is the delivery. In which a person must push off the hack with just the right amount of weight, to not only get the rock down the ice but help direct it to where it needs to go.

Along with being trained on how to use your body to drive the rock down ice as well as position your broom effectively, a decorated member of the curling community was on hand to help out.

Shannon Kleibrink won a bronze medal for the Canadian national team at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics and is pleased to see the interest from the next generation.



Kleibrink said "With curling in the Olympic spotlight now, more kids are getting interested in the game. There was proof of this weekend, we had a number of people come out and try it for the first time."

Not only did most of these children get to experience this unique sport for the first time, but they also learned curling is a lot different than it looks.



16-year-old Bailey Tolzmann said "There's more technique than just throwing something down ice, you got to have a technique to it."



16-year-old Willem Knack"Yeah, I learned how to hold a rock in a better position."

The Mankato Curling Club, which began in 1903, contains approximately 200 adult members and more than 80 youth.

Both junior and adult leagues run throughout the week between October and April.

For more information about the club or to sign-up, you can visit their website.

