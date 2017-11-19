Sibley County Drift Dodgers Begin To Put Up Snowmobile Trail Signs

As the thought of snow creeps closer, the Sibley County Drift Dodgers are beginning to put up signs on the trails.



A variety of signs have to be placed to both warn riders of hazards and give them information to stay safe.

The snowmobile club began pounding in the signs Saturday and have till December 1st to mark all the trails.

A task that is easier said than done, for trails run along for miles.



Club president Brandon Ronning said "In Sibley County, we've got over 130 miles of trail that we have to mark. Since we're in the southern part of the state and we run a lot of ditches and fields, we have to put in and take out the signs every year. So, it's a lot of work."



The club is asking for help and if you'd like to assist in the process, you can message them on their Facebook.

