Sibley County Drift Dodgers Begin To Put Up Snowmobile Trail Signs

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested a Minnesota Lake man in Blue Earth County early Monday morning.
A 46-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges following an investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Winnebago police are urging people to come forward with information or evidence as they investigate a reported assault.
Authorities in western Minnesota say a 3-year-old child was accidentally shot and wounded by another child.
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.
Technology services provider Marco has announced its purchase of BusinessWare Solutions, which is headquartered in Hutchinson.
Minneapolis police say a body has been found in a wooded area and are treating the area as a crime scene.
Washington County sheriff's officials say two people have been found dead in a residence in Scandia.
