Mankato Man Facing Drug Charges

A 46-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges following an investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Authorities say Clifford Francis Freiderich, was seen leaving the home of a suspected methamphetamine dealer yesterday.

Freiderich does not have a valid driver’s license, but was stopped by Blue Earth County deputies near St. Clair.

Police say he was found to be in possession of about 65 grams of methamphetamine. Requested charges include first degree controlled substance sales and possession.