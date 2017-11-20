Drug Task Force Uncovers Methamphetamine From Minnesota Lake Home

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested a Minnesota Lake man in Blue Earth County early Monday morning.

The task force searched a Minnesota Lake home at 1 a.m. as part of an ongoing controlled substance investigation.

During the search, agents located about 239 grams, or 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine along with evidence of controlled substance sales.

Authorities arrested 62-year-old Jack Jo Harmon. Requested charges include first degree controlled substance sales and possession.