Mille Lacs Band Of Ojibwe Sues County Over Lax Policing

An American Indian tribe in central Minnesota is suing Mille Lacs County over what the band contends is lax policing on the reservation.

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe filed a federal lawsuit against the county. Last year Mille Lacs County terminated its law enforcement agreement with the band, leaving tribal officials without the authority to investigate crimes.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the band wants a judge to declare that tribal officers can investigate law-breaking on the reservation and to prohibit the county from interfering.

Tribal leaders allege gangs and drug dealers view the reservation as a police-free zone, resulting in increased crime and opioid abuse.

Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh has disputed that law enforcement on the reservation has gotten lax since the agreement was revoked.