Marco Announces Purchase Of Hutchinson-Headquartered BusinessWare Solutions

Technology services provider Marco has announced its purchase of BusinessWare Solutions, which is headquartered in Hutchinson.

BusinessWare Solutions also has locations in Owatonna, Willmar and Chanhassan.

The company says its employees have joined the Marco team and will be serving clients from each of the existing markets.

Marco has 16 locations in Minnesota, including one in Mankato, and serves a total of over 32,000 customers at its 49 locations across the Midwest.

Marco CEO Jeff Gau says the purchase "compliments the technical expertise and service offerings Marco currently provides throughout the state of Minnesota."

No other details on the sale have been released.