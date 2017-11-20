MSU Mankato's International Student Population Continues To Climb

MSU Mankato is climbing the ranks in international student population.

According to an annual Open Doors Report released by the Institution of International Education, MSU Mankato has moved up from 23rd to the 16th spot among master's institutions in international student population.

This year's report listed the university as having more than 1,300 international students, up nearly 100 from last year's.

And, in the last 7 years, the international student population has doubled.

Dean of Global Education Stephen Stoynoff said the students come from 97 different nations.

"In a sense, the university brings the world to Minnesota," he said.

The international student population does more than bring diversity to the campus; the report says it also brings in tens of millions of dollars to the local economy.

"$33.3 million into the local economy. That means not only are more groceries being purchased, but more items in a full range of stores in the local community," Stoynoff said.

Which supports more than 196 jobs. It is also up $3.2 million from one year ago.

In return for the relationships built with the students' countries, opportunities are opened for domestic students to travel abroad.

"We bring students from around the world to Minnesota, to Mankato, and to the university, but we also are committed to sending students around the world," Stoynoff said.

