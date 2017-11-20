+46 Mankato Businesses Participating In Shop Small In The City Center

KEYC - +46 Mankato Businesses Participating In Shop Small In The City C

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
You're invited to venture through local shops this Saturday, November 25 as part of Shop Small in the City Center.
46 businesses are taking part in the City Center Passport promotion in Mankato. That gives shoppers the chance to win four prize packages, valued at over $100 each for those who visit at least 10 of the participating businesses.
Passports can be picked up from and returned to any participating business.
You can find a list of shops taking part along with their hours, by clicking here