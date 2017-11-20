2 Found Dead In Washington County Residence

Washington County sheriff's officials say two people have been found dead in a residence in Scandia.

Authorities say dispatchers received a call about 10 p.m. Sunday asking deputies to check on the couple's welfare. They found the couple dead and recovered a weapon at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office identified the two as 65-year-old Melissa Seefert and 66-year-old Clarence Seefert.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension helped process the scene. Sheriff's officials say they are not seeking any suspects.