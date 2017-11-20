Minnesota Teachers Use Restorative Practices As Discipline

St. Paul teachers are trying ``restorative practices'' in their approach to discipline instead of suspending misbehaving students.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that restorative practices aim to help students take responsibility for their actions while keeping them in the classroom. Teachers hold discussions daily in an effort to prevent bad behavior by getting students invested in doing the right thing. When students act out, the class is encouraged to talk about their feelings.

Six schools with the Saint Paul Public Schools district received $150,000 last year for additional staff, teacher training and informing parents of the new approach. The district extended funding this year and added three additional schools. The district hopes to add three more schools next year.

District leaders say it's too early to tell how effective the new approach is.