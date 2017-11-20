Over 1.5 Million Lights To Check Out At Kiwanis Holiday Lights

Scott Wojcik with the Kiwanis Holiday Lights joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the upcoming Kiwanis Holiday Lights opening day and what visitors can expect to see this season. Wojcik says guests will be able to enjoy more lights than past years. He also talked about how visitors can see the lights and how much of an impact the event has had on the community. Click here for more information on the Kiwanis Holiday Lights.