Madison Lake Man Acquitted of 2016 Sexual Assault Charges

MANKATO, MN -
A Madison Lake man is acquitted of sexually assaulting a co-worker while she slept in an employee break room.
A jury in Blue Earth County court found 38-year-old Aristides Galang not guilty of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.
The accusation against Galang was made in August of 2016.
