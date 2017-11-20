Mankato Looking For Development Proposals From Public

The city of Mankato is looking to redevelop land near the downtown area and is asking for the public's input.

Mankato is now accepting proposal requests for the purchase and redevelopment of 221 Lamm Street, the former public works site.

Last Friday the city made the five acres available to the general public as well as development firms that had shown prior interest.



"The classification for the property is mixed office/commercial so with that we would anticipate seeing possibly some type of a mixed use element, whether that would be residential and commercial space, could possibly be just commercial more of an office use or possibly residential but there seems to be a likelihood of maybe a combination," Mankato Housing and Economic Development Coordinator Kristin Prosoki said.



Dominion Development and The Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership were among those who had expressed interest. The proposals are available online, and will be accepted until February 8th. Those interested must submit a detailed description of their plans.



"We're looking for information on the experience of the development team that's putting that proposal together. Any information they can provide to show that they've done their necessary steps to ensure that it's a proposal that could move forward were they selected," Prosoki said.



On top of anticipating a number of proposals, the city expects many questions from the public. Once proposals start rolling in, a neighborhood meeting will be scheduled for residents and owners in the area to ask questions of the developer and the proposals received. Meanwhile, demolition of the buildings will begin within the next sixty days.

To find access to the proposal forms visit, https://www.mankatomn.gov/government/service-areas/community-development/economic-development/221-lamm-street-redevelopment-1362

