Assault Charges In Winnebago Teen Party Attack

An attack at a high school party in Winnebago has led to felony charges for two 18 year olds that attend the Blue Earth Area school district.



Dalton Lee Nagel of Blue Earth faces an aiding and abetting charge for assault. Wyatt Tungland from Frost also faces that charge, as well as a third degree assault charge.

Those two individuals, along with an unnamed 16 year old were arrested over the weekend, and had bail hearings in Faribault County Court earlier today.

Nagel's next court appearance is scheduled for December 4th. Tungland is due in court November 27th.

The charges stem from a party at a home on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue SW on October 19th. The first day of MEA break.

According to the criminal complaint put together by the Winnebago Police Department, Tungland and Nagel, along with two others, listed in the report by their initials, BJB and CRO, held down the victim and took turns repeatedly punching and slapping him.

The victim was left with a severely bruised and swollen face, and a concussion.

According the complaint, the victim had a dispute with BJB at school the day before, and was invited to the party.

The victim told police that BJB showed him a video of the attack at a later date.

While the party took place on October 19th, police were not tipped off to the attack until November 9th. Arrests were made on the 17th.

Of course, stories of the attack had been circulating for weeks, with a growing fervor on social media leading up to what is expected to be a contentious school board meeting Monday night.

