UPDATE: PBS Cuts Ties With Rose After Misconduct Claims

Update: 12:56 p.m.

PBS has ended its partnership with Charlie Rose, host of its long-running interview show, after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The 75-year-old Rose has interviewed newsmakers in the media, entertainment, business and politics weeknights on PBS' schedule since 1991. PBS had suspended his show late Monday after The Washington Post published an article about women who said he groped them and walked around naked in front of them.

While PBS has distributed the program, it is produced by a company owned by Rose.

PBS' announcement that it was terminating its relationship with the host came an hour after CBS News announced it was terminating Rose, who hosted ``CBS This Morning'' and contributed to ``60 Minutes.''

In a statement, PBS said that the service ``expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.''

***

Update 11:50 a.m. 11-21

CBS News fires Charlie Rose after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. He was co-host of 'CBS This Morning' and a contributor to '60 Minutes.' The allegations that Rose groped women and walked naked around them happened to staffers and prospective workers at his PBS interview show. PBS has suspended his show.

***

Update: 6:47 a.m. 11-21

Charlie Rose's morning show co-hosts on CBS are shaken by the sexual misconduct allegations against him, but say they support the women who have come forward to tell their stories.

``CBS This Morning'' was put in the unusual position of reporting on one of their own hosts as their lead story Tuesday after the Washington Post disclosed that several women accused him of groping them and walking naked in front of them.

Co-host Norah O'Donnell says it's a time of reckoning for women. She said, ``This has to end.''

Her co-host, Gayle King, said it's not the man she knows, but said she's on the side of the women who are hurt and damaged.

***

PBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose's interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post's report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.

The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.

Rose told the Post that he was ``deeply embarrassed'' and apologized for his behavior.

Rose's PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of ``CBS This Morning'' and is also a contributor to ``60 Minutes.''

--KEYC News 12