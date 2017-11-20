Police: Mankato Man Knocks Woman Unconscious at Local Bar



Levar Levon Young of Mankato is facing felony assault charges following a reported incident early Sunday morning.



Police said the 22-year-old struck two people in the face at the South Street Saloon on South Front Street on November 19 around 1 in the morning, knocking out a woman.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said the man entered the establishment and was visibly upset.

Schisel said, "He pushed a female and the male stepped in front and the female was actually struck in the face and actually went unconscious for a little bit but recovered."

Schisel said the man that stepped in front of the woman was punched as well.



Mankato Police said it is still unknown why the incident occurred.

Young is facing charges of felony 3rd degree assault and two counts of 5th degree assault.