North Mankato Council Holds 2018 Budget Meeting

North Mankato city leaders gathered Monday evening to take up the 2018 fiscal year budget.



The city's tax levy is proposed at around $6.3 million for the 2018 fiscal year, a 7 percent increase from the levy set for 2017.



"For 2018 the city's tax base increased by 7 percent, roughly $66 million. That's largely due to overall increases in the market value with increasing property value as well as 20 percent of that was due to growth in the community with the development of housing," North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann said.

As for the city's estimated $21.8 million CIP budget from 2018 to 2022 a number of potential infrastructure projects were also discussed, such as improvements to Benson Park.



"This would become a more useful park for walks and events and that kind of thing," North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said.

Proposed features for Benson Park include a fishing pier, bridges, and pond and water features, but completing construction of its parking lot is at the top of the list with an estimated cost of $205,000.

"If we had more parking it would also be more well–suited for that type of activity," Dehen said.

A food truck ordinance was also a point of discussion as it becomes a growing trend of citywide events.

"It's kind of become the thing to do and I think we should just look at that so perhaps staff can look at the ordinance that Mankato's crafted and see how it applies to us," Dehen said.

For now, food trucks are only allowed to operate in the city on private property with permission from the owner.