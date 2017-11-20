Mankato Vegan Gives Tips for Food Options During Holiday Meals

Holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas are usually centered on main course items like turkey or ham, which may leave vegans and vegetarians with few choice when celebrating with their families.

Co-founder of Mankato Vegan Nicole Olsen has a tip on creating more options for those who do not share the same eating habits.



" I think if you're hosting someone who's a friend or family that's vegetarian or vegan just asking them you know what's a real easy way for me to 'veganize' this you know whether that's nut-based milk or a vegan butter," said Olsen.



Friesens' Family Bakery and Bistro Co-owner and Executive Chef Sarah Haayer said her business specializes in creating unique orders for everyone to enjoy.

"This year for our Thanksgiving orders, we do a vegan stuffing, gluten-free gravy, mashed potatoes,the stuffing is filled with wild rice and nuts," said Haayer.

Veganism is growing every day. Olsen said local restaurants are starting to include vegan options in their menu.

"I think in the Mankato area, it's definitely catching on. I guess I would say there's restaurants who are showing an interest in meeting the needs of all their patrons and that includes vegans and vegetarians," said Olsen.

Olsen said if you are a vegan or vegetarian visiting someone's home for the holidays, you can bring a special dish for everyone including yourself to enjoy.

--KEYC News 12