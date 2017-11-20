Community Lashes Out At Blue Earth Area Schools Over Teen Party Attack

More than one hundred people turned out for the Blue Earth Area School Board meeting, enough to make them switch venues to accommodate the crowd.

The turnout was spurred by attack on a 16 year old by four other students, and the anger in the room was obvious

"Bullying is no-tolerance. We signed it. Beginning of the year, we all signed it. Kids and everything. We signed it."

"Take this somewhere. Do something with it. I'm not going to quit until we find a solution to this problem. I'll be at every school board meeting from here on out, if that's what needs to be. But my son is not going to hide from this."

They all spoke of bullying at school, most making reference to preferential treatment, sometimes by who a student's parents were, others if they were a star athlete, particularly the football team.

There may very well be a bullying problem at Blue Earth Area, and the chair of the school board said those concerns needed to be addressed. But the connection to the school district in this specific incidence is tenuous.

The district is refusing to comment on the alleged attack, citing privacy laws, and no allegations have been made publicly about contacting school officials about the incident.

But the attack didn't take place at school, during school hours, nor do schools hand out criminal punishment, which is definitely what this alleged incident would fall under.

That's a police issue, and police weren't contacted until November 9th. Three weeks after the alleged crime took place.

In fact, Winnebago Police Chief Eric Olson asked the crowd tonight for any one with information to come forward to aid in the investigation.

-- KEYC News 12.