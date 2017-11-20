Two Mavericks Up for National Awards

On Monday, a couple of Mavericks were named finalists for national awards.

MSU senior Evan Perrizo is one of eight athletes in the running for the 2017 Gene Upshaw Division two lineman of the year award.

The defensive end's started in all 12-games for the Mavs this year. During his time with the purple and gold, he's helped MSU to three NSIC Championships and three NCAA tourney appearances. Voting for the national ballot opened Monday and closes on November 27th. The winner will be announced Wednesday, November 29th.

Sophomore Shane Zylstra is also receiving recognition. The wide receiver is a regional finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy given annually to the top performer in D-II football. Zylstra has 45-catches for 769-yards and 14-touchdowns so far this year.

The top two athletes from each region make the national ballot. Regional voting closes November 27th.

We'll have more from the Mavericks throughout the week on KEYC News 12