Two Mavericks Up for National Awards

MSU senior Evan Perrizo is one of eight athletes in the running for the 2017 Gene Upshaw Division two lineman of the year award. Sophomore Shane Zylstra is a regional finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy.
Rabbits win 21-13.
Mavs play host to Midwestern State next Saturday in second round of NCAA tournament.
The Mankato West girl's swim team was well represented in this year's Class A state swimming tournament with two relays making the field.
The Mankato West girls swimming and diving program has a longstanding tradition of sending athletes to the state tournament. This year is no different with five slated to compete at the U of M.
Kopet is one of eleven finalist from across the state.
