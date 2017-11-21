DNR Continues Free Park Friday Tradition In Minnesota

Authorities broke into Eric Liddell's home on Monday, with a warrant. But they found nothing.
Winnebago Police Chief Eric Olson asks the crowd at Monday's school board meeting for tips to help prosecute an October 19 alleged assault. Police were first contacted November 9.
Dalton Lee Nagel of Blue Earth faces an aiding and abetting charge for assault. Wyatt Tungland from Frost also faces that charge, as well as a third degree assault charge
Levar Levon Young on Mankato is facing felony assault charges following a reported incident early Sunday morning.
Over 80 area employers from within a 60 mile radius of Waseca took part in the career fair.
In all its forms, art can transform us--from music to writing, drawing to dance.
And in the case of this story, pottery. Stacy Steinhagen, with photographer Ryan Gustafson, had the opportunity to watch one such potter use her craft to unleash the healing power of art...if you're willing see it.
Minnesota State Athletic Department officials have announced they’re discontinuing involvement in the Big Bobber Ice Fishing Contest.
Rep. Cornish announced his resignation from his seat in the Minnesota Legislature Tuesday evening.
