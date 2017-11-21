DNR Continues Free Park Friday Tradition In Minnesota

If you're looking for a little more relaxing alternative to shopping this Black Friday, how about heading to a local state park?

The Free Park Friday tradition is continuing this year, with the Minnesota DNR offering free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas.

The waived fee is meant to encourage families to spend time together outdoors.

And the DNR wants to see photos from your adventure. You can snap a picture and share it with them on social media using #Free Park Friday and hashtag #OnlyInMN