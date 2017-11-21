MSU Athletic Dept. Discontinues Involvement With Big Bobber Ice Fishing Contest

Minnesota State Athletic Department officials have announced they’re discontinuing involvement in the Big Bobber Ice Fishing Contest.

The contest, which dates back to 2009, was designed to raise money for MSU athletic scholarships.

MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman said issues like weather and ice conditions influenced the success of the event.

Buisman said, "the revenue stream just became too inconsistent and too unpredictable for us to continue."

A group from Madison Lake is intending to continue the operation of the annual event and is in the process of re-branding it.

Big Bobber was initially headquartered at Westwood Marina on Lake Washington. The location recently had shifted to the Landing on Madison Lake.