Eden Prairie Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbing Parents

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The son of a couple found fatally stabbed at their home in Eden Prairie has pleaded guilty to killing them with a screwdriver. 
     Thirty-eight-year-old Nathan Lehman pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday in the deaths of Robert and Debra Lehman last May. 
     Prosecutors say Lehman has a history of mental health problems and methamphetamine addiction and wasn't following orders of his mental health caseworkers.
Police were called to Lehman's parent's house on May 25 after receiving a welfare check call when Robert Lehman failed to show up for work. Officers found the couple dead in an upstairs bathroom. 
     Lehman is expected to be sentenced Jan. 8. 