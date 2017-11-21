Ramsey Police Dept. Seeking Help In Locating Missing Man

The Ramsey Police Department is seeking assistance in locating David Dahl.



On Nov. 14 at approximately 3am, 55-year-old David Allen Dahl, went missing on foot near the 7600 Block of 181st Ave. NW in Ramsey, MN. David has a medical condition, he might be in danger due to the weather and outdoor conditions. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt but mostly unclothed.



He frequents the Nowthen, MN area. David does not have a cell phone or vehicle. David might try to seek shelter in a barn to stay warm. We are requesting help from residents in the area to check nearby sheds, barns, outbuildings and vehicles on your property.



Please call the Ramsey Police at 763-427-6812 if you have seen David Dahl or know of his whereabouts.