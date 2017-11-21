MIDDAY EXPERT: November Is National Diabetes Awareness Month

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and Rene' Maes Jr. joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about how Camp Sweet Life helps those with diabetes and their families.

Maes talked about how type I and type II diabetes differ, and what the best action is to take when you or your child has been diagnosed. He also talked about the opportunities Camp Sweet Life offers for families. Click here to learn more about Camp Sweet Life.