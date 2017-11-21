Dunkin Donuts Celebrates St. Peter Groundbreaking

Ground broke this morning for the future Dunkin Donuts in St. Peter.

The site along S. Minnesota Ave. will be home to a multi–business facility, including the restaurant.

Construction on the site began earlier this month.

Ed Lee from the Chamber of Commerce said they are excited for new economic development in town.

"There are communities, towns, that are not this fortunate, where these things are not happening.," Lee said. "So when we see it happening in St. Peter, it's really special."

Construction is expected to be completed by June 2018.