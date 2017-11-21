Job Fair for Displaced Quad Graphics Employees

The Waseca Chamber of Commerce hosted a career fair today for those impacted by the closure of Quad Graphics.



Quad Graphics, Waseca's largest employer, announced its closure back at the end of October.

Over 80 area employers from within a 60 mile radius of Waseca took part in the career fair.

The Waseca chamber says they wanted to include as many local companies as they could so job seekers could stay as close to home as possible.



Waseca Chamber President Kim Foels says, "We're all about growing our community, retention of our employers and even our residents, it's all about matching, especially with the workforce shortage."



This is the first time the chamber has held this large of a job fair. It goes until 8:00 tonight at the Starfire Events Center.

