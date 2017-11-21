THRIVE: Watching Portion Sizes

Before sitting down for a meal, you might want to think about portion sizes.
Pound Pro Laurie Thorstad says, "Pound is a fitness class that utilizes under used muscles."
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance.
Madison East Mall is a hot spot for many to get in their exercise by walking laps and socializing with friends.
Authorities broke into Eric Liddell's home on Monday, with a warrant. But they found nothing.
Winnebago Police Chief Eric Olson asks the crowd at Monday's school board meeting for tips to help prosecute an October 19 alleged assault. Police were first contacted November 9.
Dalton Lee Nagel of Blue Earth faces an aiding and abetting charge for assault. Wyatt Tungland from Frost also faces that charge, as well as a third degree assault charge
Levar Levon Young on Mankato is facing felony assault charges following a reported incident early Sunday morning.
Over 80 area employers from within a 60 mile radius of Waseca took part in the career fair.
