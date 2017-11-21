THRIVE: Watching Portion Sizes

Portion sizes can be a challenge when figuring out how much food is right for you.

Mankato Clinic Registered Dietician Erin Gonzalez recommends setting speed bumps.

"One of the best ways to do this is to begin by simply just cutting your food in half," Gonzalez said.

This creates a visual separation midway through a meal.

"Create that as a stopping point and check back in and see are you still hungry or would you be satisfied," she said.

Another thing you can do to take less food is to serve it with smaller plates and utensils, and keep that food in the kitchen.

"We can always go back for more, but it's a lot harder to stop eating when we have a lot of food on our plates," Gonzalez said.

She says eating without distraction is extremely important.

"When we're eating with the TV on, or using our smart phones or reading something else, we aren't aware of our body's cue that we're no longer hungry," she said.

She also says to eat food off a plate instead of out of the container and to slow down when eating to give your body time to decide if you still want to go back for more.

"It takes 20 minutes for the brain and stomach to communicate that you're no longer hungry, and the average American eats in 5 to 10," she said.

--KEYC News 12