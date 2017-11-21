Lake Crystal Man Questions Law Enforcement Raid On Home

Eric Liddell moved here from Chicago about a year ago, and wants answers for the damage done to his house, in a police raid where nothing was found.



"OK, if you were all in my house, I take it my landlord let you in? He told me no... basically, they kicked the door in."

He was supposed to go to work on Monday.



"I remember stopping at the post office to pick up my mail, and when I left, I remember passing the police station and I saw all the cars out there. I was telling my girl, the whole time I've been here I've never saw that many police cars before."

Turns out he was their target. After he left for work, the rammed his door, and did a thorough search of his home. They also pulled him over on 169 while the raid was ongoing.

"I look up, he comes to the back. He tells me he has some drugs in a bag. Do I want to talk about this? There's nothing to talk about. I don't sell drugs. I go to work and I go home. As a matter of fact, I don't want to talk to you. Bring another officer because I see what you're doing and it doesn't work with me because I don't sell drugs."

The raid was conducted by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, a conglomeration of law enforcement agencies from throughout the region. The warrant was issued by Judge Greg Anderson.

His home and his van were tossed. And they found nothing.

When asked for a response, officials with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said the raid was part of an ongoing investigation, and the targeted individual was no longer there.

Leaving him with a busted door, a messy house, and perhaps suspicious neighbors

"I don't feel like I have to accept this. When I left my house didn't look like this. My house was clean. But this is what I came back home to. I don't feel like this is something I have to put up with. I mean... really, I feel like it's racist. You came in my house. Where are the drugs at? Where are the guns at? Why am I sitting on this couch talking to this news camera instead of in handcuffs in a jail somewhere. Know why? Because I don't sell drugs. I don't have guns in my house. I go to work, I come home. I walk my dog. That's what I've been doing the whole time I've been here. This has to get out because if it doesn't, they'll feel they can keep doing this to people. No, you're not going to do this to me and get away with it."

