Attorney: Schoen to Resign from State Senate

State Sen. Dan Schoen plans to resign in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct.

Schoen attorney Paul Rogosheske says Schoen plans to resign at a news conference on Wednesday.

Rogosheske says the DFL'er from St. Paul Park, doesn't feel he can be effective anymore.

The 42–year–old Schoen was accused by a candidate for office of grabbing her buttocks in 2015.

Another candidate who is now a fellow lawmaker said he sent her a string of suggestive texts, and a Senate employee said he texted her a picture of male genitalia.

Schoen denied the allegations, saying they were false or taken out of context.

--- KEYC News 12