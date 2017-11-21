Unmarked Patrol There For Safety

Questions over legality have the Minnesota State Patrol clarifying the use of unmarked vehicles out on the roads.

According to Minnesota law, it is legal for officers to have unmarked squad cars. Legislation allows up to ten percent of the fleet to be unmarked and of the 650 on the roadways, 24 of them are. While the public may not always appreciate it, troopers say it acts as a great tool to cut down on dangerous driving.



"If they can see a squad that's in the area maybe they're texting on the phone, maybe they're putting makeup on or maybe they're driving aggressively. Once they see that marked squad, that driving behavior is going to change and it may be that we aren't able to locate them until after the fact but the unmarked squads allow us to pick up on some of those a lot easier," State Patrol District Investigator Dan Anderson said.



While the district investigator is able to have a completely unmarked vehicle, those used in primary road patrol at minimum need to have a Minnesota State Patrol decal on the passenger side door. Other than that the vehicles can be completely clean and still have all the lights, sirens and ability to respond to crashes and make traffic stops as needed.

--KEYC News 12