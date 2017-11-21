MSU Athletic Dept. No Longer Participating In Big Bobber Ice Fishing Contest

Patterns of inconsistent weather and ice conditions each year led to the MSU Mankato Athletic Department's decision to opt out of the annual Big Bobber Ice Fishing Contest.



"It's had a good run but we decided we're going to go in a different direction and discontinue our involvement this year," MSU Athletic Director Kevin Buisman said.

Buisman says the event, held at the Landing on Madison Lake, requires a combination of certain weather factors, which has failed to deliver in recent years.

"We've had some times where we've had a milder winter and had to cancel due to insufficient ice conditions. We've had some very cold and inclement weather days where it really dissuaded tenants," he said.

The contest has helped raise money for MSU athletic scholarships since 2009, but the revenue stream became too unpredictable to continue.

"We were going to move on and look for different fundraising opportunities," Buisman said.

This year's contest was scheduled for February 3.

Now, officials with Madison Lake plan to re–brand the event in effort to continue the operation for the city.

"We're really excited that they're going to try and keep it going. They're actually looking for a way to continue to have Maverick athletics involved. Maybe in a little bit lesser way so we're anxious to sit down and see what that future partnership may look like," Buisman said.