The Healing Power of Art

The same piece of artwork. A million sets of eyes. It doesn't speak to people in the same way?

Artist Stephanie Bove says, "Yeah, and I think that that has everything to do with people's individual experiences in life."

Artist Stephanie Bove can spend 10 hours a day at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. She's a resident potter in the clay studio here and a graduate student at MSU pursing a degree in speech pathology.

Stacy said, "With all the tools here this resource...how lucky do you feel to be an artist and have this avenue for yourself?"

Bove said, "Extraordinarily lucky. I tell basically everyone I talk to about pottery about how amazing the Art Center is because they do a really wonderful job of facilitating the creativity, the passion."

She has always been an artist. And art has always been a way to heal, especially when it came to her father.

Stacy said, "Has art gotten you through a really tough time in your life?"

"Yeah. It's gotten me through a lot of things actually. When my dad bring me to AA meetings and things like that he would bring those artist pads where you put the paper on top with all of your pencils and crayons or whatever in the bottom. He always had one of those for me stocked full of stuff and I would go and separate myself from the world around me....When my dad passed away in 2011, I didn't really know what to do with myself. I had a really hard time kind of coping with the fact that my relationship with him had essentially ended through his death and not knowing how to kind of find peace with that," Bove said.



In the studio, at the wheel, Bove has to be fully present. She found her way.

Bove said, "I ended up deciding to go to school and there I took a ceramics class which I threw myself into. Even though it was difficult, I found that by trying to center clay, which is probably the hardest part of throwing anything, I had to make my mind and body as quiet as possible and channel all my energy into just centering the clay. I found that by doing that, by just attempting to quiet my mind and my body, I felt better. So I kept doing it. I just kept coming back."

Ultimately, what you get out of art is up to you. And maybe that's the most beautiful part of all.

Bove said, "Most of the people that I surround myself with, do that in different ways. They find ways to heal and cope with difficult life situations by pouring their passion and their heartbreak into....clay."







